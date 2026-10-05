Adenta Kumi accepts defeat after devastating loss in the NPP national election

Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly known as Adenta Kumi, has accepted defeat in his bid to become the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Kumi polled 25 votes in the contest, which was won by Abanga Fuseini Yakubu with 1,550 votes. Clement Opoku Gyamfi placed second with 631 votes, while Michael Osei Boateng polled 78 votes. Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah obtained 46 votes, with Vera Oye Bram Larbi securing 44 votes.

The election was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as part of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference.

The colourful event brought together delegates from across the country to elect new national executives for the party.

In a statement following the election, Mr Kumi openly acknowledged his defeat, saying he would not blame anyone or make excuses for the outcome.

“I failed. The party has spoken, and I accept the verdict,” he stated.

He congratulated Mr Abanga and the other successful aspirants, wishing them well in their service to the party.

Mr Kumi said the election had taught him that popularity, sacrifice and hard work alone were not enough to win an election.

According to him, resources, organisation, strategy and preparation also play an important role, adding that he had underestimated their importance.

“I lost an election. I will not lose the lesson. I accept my failure. I will study it, learn from it, rebuild and come back wiser,” he said.

He thanked his supporters, family and the Almighty God for their support throughout his campaign.

Mr Kumi further acknowledged those who discouraged or criticised him during the campaign, including those who criticised him on X, saying they had contributed to the lessons he had learnt from the contest.

By: Jacob Aggrey