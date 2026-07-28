Ghana completes IMF bailout programme, secures final US$371 million

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the final review of Ghana’s US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme, bringing the country’s bailout programme to an end after three years.

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced on his facebook in a statement onTuesday , July 28, 2026, that the approval unlocks a final disbursement of about US$371 million to the Bank of Ghana. This brings the total amount received under the programme to US$3 billion.

The bailout programme began in May 2023 following Ghana’s economic crisis in 2022.

According to the statement , the successful completion of the programme shows that Ghana has made significant progress in stabilising the economy.

It explained that the government maintained fiscal discipline, reduced inflation, strengthened foreign exchange reserves, and implemented key economic reforms during the programme period.

The ministry indicated that Ghana would now move into a new phase of engagement with the IMF through a 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).

It noted that the PCI is not a bailout programme and does not provide financing, but would support the government’s reform agenda and help maintain confidence in the country’s economic policies.

The government expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their patience, resilience, and support throughout the reform programme.

It thanked the IMF Executive Board, IMF management and staff, development partners, civil society organisations, and the private sector for their support.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the government remains committed to protecting the gains made under the programme and continuing reforms aimed at building a stronger and more resilient economy.

By: Jacob Aggrey