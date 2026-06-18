‘Ghana Feels It All’ as Coca-Cola kicks off FIFA World Cup 26™ Campaign

Coca-Cola officially launched its FIFA World Cup 26™ campaign, “Feel It All,” in Ghana with an electrifying Watch Party for Ghana’s opening match against Panama, held at the Ghud Park, Accra Mall in Accra.

The event brought together media, partners, influencers, and passionate football fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere of shared excitement and connection.

Through engaging brand experiences, interactive fan zones, and curated entertainment, attendees were immersed in the spirit of the world’s biggest sporting event.

In Ghana, football is more than a game. It is a shared emotion that brings millions together, especially during the FIFA World Cup™, and we are proud to give our consumers an opportunity to feel it all,” said Mensah Seneadza, Director, Franchise Operations, Equatorial Africa, Coca-Cola.

“This campaign builds on the Coca-Cola system’s long-standing presence in Ghana, where for almost seven decades we have remained true to our commitment to growing alongside the communities we serve,” he added.

The excitement continues throughout the group stages, with Coca-Cola activating all three of Ghana’s matches through high-energy Watch Party experiences that bring fans together to celebrate every moment.

A highlight will be Ghana’s highly anticipated group stage fixture against England, where Coca-Cola will bring the globally celebrated “José vs Mourinho” experience to life. ‘José vs. Mourinho’ uses cutting-edge technology to channel Mourinho’s larger-than-life personality into a real-time format built for today’s social-first environment.

Fans will witness playful debates from two different versions of one of football’s most iconic and emotionally powerful figures: José Mourinho, humorously argue opposite sides of football topics, combining his well-known charisma, competitive spirit and sense of humor in a social-first entertainment format.

Throughout the tournament, fans can visit the Coca-Cola Experience Zone at the Ghud Park to watch live matches, enjoy interactive experiences, and win exciting giveaways.

To crown the campaign, Coca-Cola will host a spectacular concert alongside the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final on 19 July 2026 at the same venue, bringing together music, football, and celebration in one unforgettable finale experience.

As the authorized Coca-Cola bottling partner in Ghana, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana (TCCBCG), a subsidiary of Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC), will play a central role in rolling out the campaign across the country.

“Ghana remains one of our most strategic markets in the region, and the passion we are seeing from fans during this campaign reflects how deeply football is ingrained in everyday life across the country,” said Felix Gomis, Managing Director, West African Countries Business Unit, Equatorial Coca Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC).

He added, “We will continue bringing the FIFA World Cup 26™ experience closer to consumers through engaging activations that unite people and celebrate the beautiful game.”

Continuing a decades-long partnership with FIFA®, this campaign reflects Coca-Cola’s continued focus on creating unforgettable fan experiences and celebrating the spirit of football across Ghana.