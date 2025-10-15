Ghana gears up for AfroGastro Festival 2025

Ghana is set to host the AfroGastro Festival from October 17–18, 2025 at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, celebrating African food, music, and culture!

Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the festival forms part of the Black Star Experience, showcasing unity through gastronomy, heritage, and the arts.

The sector minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie described the event as “a powerful form of cultural diplomacy,” highlighting food as a reflection of African identity.

Ghanaians should expect two days of rich experiences, live cooking demos featuring Chef Faila, tastings from 12 African nations, fine dining showcases, and thrilling performances from Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Edem, Sherifa Gunu, Bessa Simons, and more.