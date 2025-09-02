Ghana Link reassures stakeholders on ICUMS performance enhancements

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, operators of the Integrat­ed Customs Management System (ICUMS), extends its deep appreciation to all stakeholders for their unwav­ering commitment, patience, and support as it continue to strength­en Ghana’s trade facilitation infrastructure.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said “Over the past weeks, we have noted and fully acknowledged concerns regarding intermit­tent downtimes on the ICUMS platform. As a company dedi­cated to excellence, we assure all stakeholders that these issues have received the highest priority and are being addressed decisively.”

The statement said the com­pany, working hand-in-hand with key stakeholders, its technical teams have identified the root causes of the challenges.

In response, it said a major upgrade of the ICUMS infrastruc­ture was currently underway.

“This upgrade is specifically designed to expand the system’s capacity and resilience to handle the exponential surge in data traffic that comes with Ghana’s growing trade volumes,” the state­ment said.

The statement said Ghana Link was collaborating closely with Internet Service Providers to guarantee a more reliable and stable internet backbone for the ICUMS platform.

This joint effort, it said would ensure that all users experience smoother, faster, and uninterrupt­ed service.

It said “All things being equal, we anticipate that the comprehen­sive improvements being executed around the clock will be complet­ed by the end of the 3rd quarter of 2025. Once finalised, they will significantly enhance performance and eliminate the recurring issues experienced by stakeholders.”

“We humbly appeal to our cherished stakeholders, import­ers, exporters, freight forwarders, shipping lines, and all partners in Ghana’s trade ecosystem to con­tinue to bear with us during this crucial period. Your confidence in ICUMS has been the bedrock of its success, and with these up­grades, we are confident that the system will deliver a solid, stable and fast user experience with reliability, efficiency, and transpar­ency,” the statement said

Ghana Link, it said remained fully committed to providing a world-class trade facilitation system that empowers businesses, strengthens government revenue, and supports the growth of Gha­na’s economy.

BY TIMES REPORTER