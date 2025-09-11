Ghana Premier League Returns with Fresh Signings, New Coaches and High Expectations

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) is back for the 2025/26 season, promising one of the most competitive campaigns yet. Clubs across the country have strengthened their technical teams and recruited a blend of youth and experience as they aim to improve their squads and challenge for honours.

Our GPL Statistician, Shaban Mohammed provides a rundown of how clubs have shaped up in the preseason ahead of Friday’s kickoff.

Defending Champions Gold Stars Ready for Title Defence

Gold Stars, reigning league champions, have reinforced their squad in all departments. Backup goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu joins to compete with Emmanuel Kobi, while the attack has been bolstered with Sampson Eduku, Prince Opoku Agyemang, Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, and Burkinabé international Sanou Razack. Midfield stalwarts Francis Twene, Emmanuel Fosu Kyei, Emmanuel Kontor, Emmanuel Agyei, and Emmanuel Kojo Addy are expected to be pivotal. The champions head into the season on a high after lifting the Ghalca Top Four trophy.

Kotoko, Hearts and Lions Eye the Crown

Asante Kotoko also have their sights firmly set on the league title. Under coach Abdul Karim Zito, the Porcupine Warriors won the President’s Cup against Hearts of Oak, the Toyota Cup against Kaizer Chiefs, and the Champion of Champions match over Gold Stars. Key arrivals include goalkeeper Dari Aziz Haruna from Bechem United, Walid Fuseini, Sahyibu Abubakari, Musah Hamzata, Joseph Amoah, and Guinean striker Morifing Donzo.

Hearts of Oak are undergoing a resurgence under new head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. After winning the Homowo and Democracy Cups and finishing joint-top of the GHALCA Top Four, the Phobians have strengthened their side with goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi, forward Prince Kwabena Owusu, Ali Mohammed, Paaku George, Rocky Dwamena, Abdul Karim, Frank Abora Duku, Baba Adamu, and Henry Kwaku Boateng.

Heart of Lions are also in the mix for the title after a strong pre-season. They have added Dennis Korsah, Chauncy Freeman, Michael Noumon, Yaw Polo, Emmanuel Anokye, and Faisal James to their squad.

Aduana FC, Karela United Lead Transfer Rush

Aduana FC were among the most active in the transfer window, signing experienced goalkeeper Obeng Sekyere Gregory from Berekum Chelsea, forward Mizack Afriyie, and striker Remember Adomako from Accra Lions. Former club captain Bright Adjei also returns, alongside Patrick Mensah, Riise Opoku Mensah, Dominic Frimpong, and Abdul Aziz Nurudeen.

Karela United, who have narrowly avoided relegation in the past two seasons, have rebuilt their squad with Evans Osei Wusu (a league winner with Samartex), Bless Ege (2024 MTN FA Cup finalist), goalkeepers Daniel Afadzwu and Kelvin Kofi Saaba, and foreign signings Oliver Adom from Ivory Coast and Cameroonian forward Franky Aoudou.

Key Signings Across the League

· Asante Kotoko: Lord Hilary Adaboi (Samartex), Dari Aziz Haruna (Bechem United), Walid Fuseini.

· Hearts of Oak: Solomon Agbasi (Free Agent), Abdul Karim (Nations FC), Prince Kwabena Owusu (Gold Stars).

· Medeama SC: Rich Sackey (Aduana FC), Fuzy Taylor (Accra Lions).

· Berekum Chelsea: Augustine Agyapong, Michael Awuah Mensah, Samuel Amofa.

· Vision FC: Dickson Afoakwa (Rainmasters), Kwame Aziz (Legon Cities).

· Nations FC: Faruk Mohammed (Hohoe United), Lawrence Ansah.

· Swedru All Blacks: John Andoh (Soccer Intellectuals), Junior Yeboah (Pac Academy), Benjamin York.

· Hohoe United: Michael Yeboah (Great Olympics), Alhassan Adamu (Karela), Maxwell Agyemang.

· Eleven Wonders: Daniel Lomotey (formerly WAFA, Medeama, Young Apostles).

Coaching Carousel: Continuity and Change

Only two of the 18 GPL clubs have appointed foreign coaches: Swedru All Blacks hired Egyptian Ahmed Fati, while Aduana FC retained Romanian Cioba Arista. Ten clubs maintained their coaches, including Abdul Karim Zito (Asante Kotoko), Frimpong Manso (Gold Stars), Nurudeen Amadu (Karela United), Nana Agyemang (Vision FC), Ibrahim Tanko (Medeama SC), Samuel Boadu (Berekum Chelsea), Christopher Ennin (Samartex), Bashir Hayford (Heart of Lions), and Kasim Mingle Ocansey (Nations FC).

Hearts of Oak, Eleven Wonders, Basake Holy Stars, Swedru All Blacks, Hohoe United, Dreams FC, Bechem United, and Young Apostles have all appointed new coaches as they seek to refresh their technical directions.

With major signings, tactical shake-ups, and heightened ambitions across the board, the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling campaigns in recent times’ memory.