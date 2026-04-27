Ghana secures hosting rights for CAF U-20 AFCON 2027

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially awarded the nation the rights to host the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

CAF covered the decision in a letter addressed to the General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq.

The decision underscores CAF’s strong confidence in the Ghana Football Association’s ability to organize and deliver a tournament that meets the highest standards of youth football on the continent.

Ghana last hosted the competition in 1999 – when the Black Satellites lifted the trophy on home soil amid scenes of national celebration.

Coincidentally, 2027 will mark the 70th Independence anniversary and the competition could be a great part of the celebrations.

CAF says it will work closely with the Football Association and a soon-to-be-established Local Organising Committee (LOC) to ensure the successful planning and execution of the tournament.

This collaboration is expected to focus on infrastructure readiness, logistics, security, and overall fan experience, all aimed at delivering a world-class event worthy of Africa’s growing football stature.

Beyond the excitement of hosting, the tournament represents a broader endorsement of Ghana’s reputation as one of Africa’s premier football hubs.

Over the years, the country has consistently demonstrated its capability to stage high-profile competitions, backed by passionate supporters, improving facilities and a rich football culture.

The CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations holds particular importance in the global football ecosystem. Widely regarded as a breeding ground for future stars, the competition has historically served as a launching pad for some of Africa’s most celebrated players. Many participants have gone on to achieve remarkable success at top European clubs and on the international stage, making the tournament a key showcase of emerging talent.

With history, passion and proven capability on its side, Ghana now stands poised to deliver a memorable and impactful U-20 AFCON tournament, one that could shape the future of African football once again.