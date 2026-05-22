GFA, MMTL partner to improve transportation for teams, fans



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) have signed an agreement aimed at improving the transportation for all national teams, football clubs, and supporters across the country.



The partnership, announced at the offices of the Football Association on Wednesday, will see MMTL provide 54-seater buses for use by the national teams, Ghana Premier League clubs, and Division One League clubs.



The move is expected to streamline travel for the national teams and clubs while ensuring improved standards of safety, reliability, and convenience for football-related transport.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit, Mr Kale Caesar, said the partnership would also introduce the ‘Fan Transport Programme,’ specifically designed to enhance the matchday experience for supporters.



Mr Caesar noted that MMTL would support the movement of club supporters to and from venues by deploying trained and licensed drivers to oversee transportation services for clubs, officials, and football stakeholders.



This he described as a critical initiative to improve attendance, the fan experience, and the commercial appeal of local football.



The MMTL boss also revealed that the company was currently expanding its operational fleet, with plans to launch its first 100 brand-new buses as part of broader national transport improvements aligned with government policy objectives.



On his part, the GFA President, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, described the partnership as a transformative one for football logistics in Ghana.



He expressed gratitude to the leadership of MMTL and added that the agreement signaled a new chapter in the modernisation of football logistics, blending transportation, digital innovation, fan engagement, and institutional support into a unified framework.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY





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