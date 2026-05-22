GNFS, Ghana Para Club shine in 2026 Bowls Open Championship

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) male Bowls team put up a dominant display to emerge winners of the 2026 National Bowls Open Championships held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They beat competition from strong teams like the Ghana Para Club and Osu Youth Club who occupied second and third positions respectively.

Following in fourth and fifth positions were respectively were the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Prisons Service.

In the female division, the Ghana Para Club improved on the performance of their male team to win the women edition.

The Ghana Prison Service women restored some pride for the Reformers with a second position performance and followed in third by the Osu Youth Club.

The Ghana Police women also placed fourth just as their male counterparts but the Fire Service failed to march the standards of their male counterparts, recording a fifth position on the table.

The matches were officiated by Bernard Yawson.

At the end of the tournament, prizes were awarded to the winners.

Addressing the participants, Mr Charles Amofa, President of the Ghana Bowls Federation commended the players and also thanked the sponsors.

Mr. Kofi Appiah, the CEO of K. Appiah Motors, headline sponsors of the event also congratulated the participant and organisers of the championship.

The event opened to all bowlers of clubs affiliated to the Ghana Bowls Federation was sponsored by K. Appiah Motors, Namova Ghana Limited and Globalexa Limited Company.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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