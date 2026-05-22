Ghana Prisons boss Baffoe-Bonnie hosts officers

The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), has hosted the officers and athletes of the Prisons Armwrestling team to a special luncheon in Accra.

The event, attended by officers, athletes, referees and officials of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), was to celebrate the impressive achievements of the Prisons team at the just ended Africa Armwrestling Championship.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie praised the athletes for their discipline, dedication and commitment to excellence, noting that their exploits in armwrestling continue to raise the flag of the service.

At the event, members of the team presented medals won at the competition to the Director-General in appreciation of her continuous support and encouragement.

Athletes and officials present included Prince Affum, Henry Otoo, Daniel Acquah, Mabel Yeboah, Rashida Abubakar and referee Frema Abigail.

Officials that accompanied them were GAF Vice President, Kofi Addo-Agyekum and technical staff.

The GAF leadership noted that the Prisons team had become one of the strongest institutional forces in Ghana armwrestling, contributing immensely to the growth and popularity of the sport.

The luncheon also offered an opportunity for interaction between management and the athletes, with discussions centred on improving performance, nurturing talent and preparing the team for upcoming national and continental championships.

The Ghana Prisons Service has over the years produced some of the country’s top armwrestlers and continues to play a significant role in the advancement of the sport in Ghana.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q