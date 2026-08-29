2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Powered by Smirnoff Set For December 4 as ALL OUT Era begins

The countdown to the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff is officially on, with organisers announcing Friday, December 4, 2026 as the date for Africa’s biggest DJ celebration.

The announcement marks another major milestone in the journey towards the 2026 edition, following the official launch of the awards season on August 1 at Eden Gardens Hotel, Accra. The launch introduced the theme “ALL OUT,” setting the tone for a bigger, bolder and more immersive celebration of Ghana’s DJ culture.

Organised by Merqury Republic, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff continues to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contribution of DJs to Ghana’s music and entertainment industry. The 2026 edition will bring together DJs, artistes, industry players, sponsors, media personalities and music lovers for a night dedicated to excellence behind the decks.

The 2026 season will also feature a series of activities leading up to the main awards night, including Pub Fest, the Ghana DJ Clinic and nationwide activations, designed to take the Ghana DJ Awards experience beyond Accra and closer to fans and DJs across the country.

A new category, Digital DJ of the Year, has also been introduced to recognise DJs making outstanding contributions through digital platforms, livestreams, online mixes and content creation.

The excitement will extend beyond Ghana, as the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards will be broadcast to more than 40 countries through Joy Prime TV, the event’s main media partner. The partnership will give audiences across Africa and beyond the opportunity to experience one of the continent’s biggest celebrations of DJ culture.

With the theme “ALL OUT,” organisers are calling on DJs, fans, partners and the entire creative community to go all out in celebrating the people who keep Ghana’s music scene moving.

December 4, 2026 is the date. The countdown has begun.