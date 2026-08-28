GTA extends deadline for December in GH 2026 event proposals

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has extended the deadline for submission of event proposals for the 2026 edition of December in GH to Monday, September 7, 2026.

The extension gives event organisers, promoters, cultural innovators and experience creators additional time to submit concepts for inclusion in Ghana’s premier festive season.

This year’s December in GH calendar will run from December 1, 2026 to January 3, 2027, featuring culture, creativity, entertainment, heritage and unforgettable experiences.

According to the Authority, as a defining expression of the Black Star Experience, the season continues to evolve beyond a calendar of events into a nationwide cultural journey showcasing the rhythms, stories, flavours and expressions that make Ghana unique.

Selected events will form part of the official December in GH 2026 programme and will be integrated into the national campaign and amplified through GTA’s local and international promotional platforms.