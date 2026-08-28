Supreme Court adjourns ruling on Skytrain trial injunction request

The Supreme Court has heard arguments in an application for interlocutory injunction filed by former GIIF CEO, Mr. Solomon Asamoah, the first accused person in the ongoing Skytrain scandal trial.

Mr. Asamoah has filed a certiorari application at the Supreme Court seeking to quash the High Court’s decision to dismiss his submission of no case, as well as an order quashing what he describes as a variation of his bail conditions.

Pending the determination of the certiorari application, he is asking the Supreme Court to injunct proceedings at the trial court.

The Attorney-General is opposed to both applications.

The Court, constituted by Justice Senyo Dzamefe, JSC, sitting as a sole judge of the Supreme Court, heard arguments from Mrs. Victoria Barth, counsel for the applicant, and Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, and has adjourned the case to Monday, August 31, at 10 a.m. for a ruling.