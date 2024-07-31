Ghana to host AWISA Elective Congress Nov 7-10

Ghana has been awarded the hosting rights for the fourth edition of the African Women in Sports Association (AWISA) Elective Congress in November, this year.

It will be hosted in conjunction with the National Olympic Committee and the government of Ghana.

This was disclosed by the president of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) to the Ghanaian Times Sports in Accra on Friday.

According to her, the three-day event expected to be held on November 7-10 is set to attract over 100 delegates from across the African continent.

She mentioned hosting the AWISA Elective Congress offers an opportunity to promote Ghana in terms of boys and girls participation in sports, and also have the chance to vie for any position during the elections at the congress.

Mrs Mahama said the terms of office for the leaders of the association was coming to an end, hence the need to hold an Elective Congress to get a new team in place.

She said members of WOSPAG will have the opportunity to stand for elections, acknowledging, Dr Debora Cubbage as the first Ghanaian to be elected as the Vice President of AWISA, making her a pioneer of Africa women in sport movement.

“AWISA is the umbrella body of Women Sport in Africa with the task of promoting gender equality, empowerment of women and girls, and fight against gender base violence in sport among other gender related tasks,” she said.

AWISA, founded in May 1998, is an organisation tasked with the responsibility and mandate to promote gender parity and empowerment of all women, girls and boys in Africa.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU