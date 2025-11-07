Ghanaian Diplomat Re-elected to Prestigious FICAC Board

In a decisive affirmation of Ghana’s growing influence in global diplomacy, Kwame N. Acquah has been re-elected to the Board of Directors of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) with an impressive 39 out of 43 country votes, representing 91 per cent support from the international consular community.

Mr Acquah is the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Seychelles to Ghana and the Executive Secretary of the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana (HCCGH).

The election took place during the 14th World Congress of Consuls, held from October 29 to November 1, 2025, in Marrakech, Morocco, which convened nearly 200 delegates representing more than 45 Consular Corps or Associations from FICAC’s 100 member-states.

“This re-election with such overwhelming support is not just a personal honour but a recognition of Ghana’s vibrant and proactive consular community,” stated Mr Acquah, adding, “Receiving 39 votes out of 43 countries reflects our collective commitment to elevating consular standards, fostering international cooperation, and ensuring that the voice of Africa is strongly represented in global diplomatic discourse.”

This marks Acquah’s second consecutive term on the federation’s strategic leadership body alongside President Nikolaos K. Margaropoulos and Vice-President Asif A. Chowdhury, both re-elected unopposed for the 2025–2028 term.

Mr Acquah leads one of Africa’s most established consular bodies. Since its founding in 1994 and FICAC membership beginning in 1996, the HCCGH has grown from 11 founding nations to represent 40 countries, demonstrating Ghana’s expanding diplomatic influence.

During the Congress, Mr Acquah contributed to critical dialogues, including a panel on “Navigating Modern Diplomacy,” where he presented on “Protecting Citizens Abroad: A Renewed Mission for Consular Services,” drawing from his extensive experience in safeguarding nationals and facilitating cross-border business.

Ghana’s sustained representation at this high level continues a legacy established by Mr Amarkai Amarteifio, Dean Emeritus of HCCGH, who served FICAC for several years as both Director and Vice-President, reinforcing Ghana’s position as a key hub for diplomacy and international partnership in Africa.

Looking ahead, FICAC will hold its XV World Congress in 2028, with Kazakhstan, India, and Mauritius having submitted candidatures to host, ensuring continued global engagement in consular affairs.

