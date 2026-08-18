Ghana’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic welcomes Black Princesses

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Her Excellency Theresa Adjei-Mensah, has welcomed the Black Princesses to Poland ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026.

H.E Adjei-Mensah, who travelled from Prague to meet the team, urged the players to represent Ghana on the world stage with pride and assured them of Government’s continued support.

Speaking to the team, she said, “I am so happy to come from Prague to welcome you to Poland. I know you have put in so much work and the time is almost near.

I trust your technical team has taken you through great preparation and I believe you will go and make Ghana proud.

”The President of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama, is aware of the task ahead of you and has assured of his continued support to these young girls.”

She added that her office will engage the Ghanaian community in Poland to rally support for the team during the tournament.

“We will meet with the Ghanaian community in Poland to inform them of your arrival so they come in their numbers to wave the flag of Ghana at the stadium.

I wish you the very best and you will see me and my team at the stadium every time to offer our support.”

The Black Princesses are currently camped in Krakow and will engage in a series of international friendlies to help Head Coach Charles Sampson fine-tune his squad ahead of the competition.

Ghana will open their campaign against Ecuador on September 6, 2026, before taking on Korea Republic and France in the other Group fixtures.