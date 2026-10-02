La Pleasure Beach demolition; MP says govt unaware

Structures at La Pleasure Beach in Accra have been demolished in an exercise carried out under the supervision of National Security.

Popular entertainment spots including Pera Beach and Polo Beach Club, located near the Labadi Beach Hotel, were among the hardest hit.

A joint security force on Friday undertook the demolition as part of an ongoing exercise to clear structures in the La beach area. This follows weeks of warnings to occupants to vacate the area.

Some occupants, however, said the notice period was inadequate, leading to the destruction of properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

One worker, who said she is a single mother, lamented: “We were given two weeks’ notice to start packing, but we thought it was a joke.”

Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, who confronted the security personnel at the scene, said government was not aware of the exercise.

She expressed disaffection for the action, saying it has rendered many people jobless.

The aftermath of the exercise left the area littered with debris and damaged structures.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme