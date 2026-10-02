Man City appeal Premier League Commission verdict, insists club is innocent

Manchester City Football Club has lodged a comprehensive appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission in relation to its long-running disciplinary case.

In a statement on Thursday, October 1, 2026, the Club confirmed that the appeal was filed at 7pm.

“The Club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe,” the statement said.

City maintained its innocence, stressing that a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all its positions relating to the case.

“We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete,” the Club added.

The appeal sets the stage for the next phase of the legal battle between the Premier League champions and the league over alleged breaches of financial rules, which the club has consistently denied.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme