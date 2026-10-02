EOCO must pursue drug kingpins, not persecute political opponents – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) of selective justice, saying the state appears more interested in intimidating opposition MPs than cracking down on major narcotics networks.

In a statement titled “EOCO Must Pursue The Kingpins, Not Persecute Political Opponents,” the Minority Leader condemned the handling of the case involving Manhyia South MP, Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

According to him, on September 23, after arguing a bail application for a detained nurse, the MP was confronted by an EOCO official seeking to arrest him, with no warrant or identification produced. He said a warrant was only obtained a week later, with the court directing that it be executed through the Speaker of Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin said Baffour Awuah had referred EOCO’s February invitations to the Clerk of Parliament, but EOCO refused to recognise correspondence from the Clerk, adding that nothing publicly available shows EOCO approached the Speaker before seeking the warrant.

“On what basis, then, did it reportedly claim to have exhausted reasonable means of securing his attendance? It is regrettable that a false impression is being created that the MP deliberately avoided EOCO,” he stated.

He noted that on October 1, the MP voluntarily reported to EOCO with his lawyer and fellow MPs but was kept waiting for hours before questioning began, raising what he described as serious concerns about fairness and the exercise of investigative power.

“This NDC culture of using the coercive powers of the state to punish suspects should have been left behind with the other excesses of the PNDC era,” he said.

The Minority Leader said the Minority does not seek to prejudge the SIC Life Savings & Loans investigation, stressing that no one is above the law, including EOCO, but maintained that the MP’s treatment forms part of a broader attempt to intimidate critical opposition voices.

Drawing attention to Ghana’s growing drug trafficking problem, Afenyo-Markin cited a JoyNews Research tally which indicates that Ghana has recorded 11 cocaine cases in 28 drug busts since March 2025, with an estimated street value of $1.7 billion.

He listed major seizures linked to Ghana including nearly 4,500 kilograms of cocaine worth nearly $500 million seized at the port of Amsterdam concealed in timber supplied by a Ghanaian company; nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine that reached Dunkirk in a container shipped from Ghana; about 320 kilograms of methamphetamine worth A$296 million that reached Australia in a consignment containing Ghanaian charcoal; and 3.3 tonnes of cocaine intercepted beneath sand in a tipper truck at Pedu Junction.

“Ghanaians want to know: who are the financiers, organisers and beneficiaries? Where is the comparable zeal of our security agencies in pursuing them?” he queried.

He said EOCO has statutory powers to investigate organised economic crime, trace criminal proceeds, and seek lawful asset freezes and confiscation, and Ghanaians deserve a public account of how those powers are being deployed against narcotics networks.

Afenyo-Markin also pointed to the surge in illegal mining, accusing government of being more interested in foreign exchange from galamsey than the damage to the environment, and questioned what became of the July 2025 directive to investigate two NDC officials over illegal-mining allegations.

“What we are witnessing is the golden age of impunity, epitomised by the surge in both galamsey and drug trafficking. Ghanaians are calling for a credible war on the drug trade,” he said.

He called on EOCO and NACOC to collaborate, follow the money, trace assets and pursue the kingpins.

The Minority demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Hon. Baffour Awuah, an end to the misuse of arrest and prosecution to intimidate political opponents, and vigorous investigations into narcotics and galamsey networks with public accountability.

“To EOCO’s leadership: recognise that power is transient. Public authority carries responsibility, and accountability follows its exercise.

“To the NDC: you will not harass us into silence. The Minority will continue holding this government to account. We will not bend the knee. The culture of silence is not coming back,” the statement concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme