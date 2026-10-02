NPP needs Afoko to break NDC In 2028 — Political Scientist

Political Scientist Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng has argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faces a tougher task ahead of the 2028 elections because of what he described as improvements in Ghana’s economy under President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Precise FM on Friday October 2, 2026, the Senior KNUST Lecturer said Mahama had performed creditably on inflation and the exchange rate, underscoring the need for strong opposition leadership to make the NPP attractive to Ghanaians through new national leaders.

He said the NPP’s attempts to attribute the economic improvement mainly to the government’s GoldBod policies did not fully answer why the party itself did not achieve similar results when it was in government.

Dr. Amakye-Boateng holds the view that the NPP has “extra work to do” if it wants to present a convincing alternative to voters in 2028, pointing to why Awentami Paul Afoko should be the best person to be elected as National Chairman.

Dr. Amakye-Boateng also linked that challenge to Mahamudu Bawumia’s record as Vice President under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia could face questions about any new economic proposals he presents during the next election cycle because he served in the previous government.

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Bawumia’s integrity has been on the line because he participated in Akufo-Addo’s government,” he said.

He argued that if Bawumia campaigns on policies that differ from those implemented under the previous administration, voters could ask why he did not pursue those policies while in government.

“If Bawumia campaigns and tells the electorate about new policies he intends to bring, that would be compromised because people would ask him, ‘Why didn’t you do that when you were in the erstwhile NPP government?'” he said.

For Dr. Amakye-Boateng, the NPP’s response should begin with a change in its internal leadership and identity.

He said a new leadership structure could allow the party to distance itself from its previous record and present a fresh political message to voters.

“With a new identity starting with the election of Awentami Paul Afoko, then they would be on a new trajectory that would appeal to the masses,” he said.

By: Jacob Aggrey