Ghana’s Ambassador to The Vatican Meets Pope

Sir Benedict Batabe Assorow, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ghana to the Holy See, has presented his Letters of Credence to Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV warmly acknowledged the long-standing, mutually enriching relations between Ghana and the Holy See, reaffirming the Catholic Church’s unwavering commitment to the spiritual and human development of all people, regardless of religious affiliation.

The Holy Father emphasised that the Church’s mission was not to proselytise but to advance the welfare, dignity, and holistic development of every human person through education, healthcare, social outreach, and the promotion of justice and peace.

Pope Leo XIV also underscored the urgent need for global peace, stressing the Church’s desire to remain close to the poor, the marginalised, and those affected by conflict, violence, and injustice.

He expressed his delight at the strong collaboration between the State and the Catholic Church in Ghana, particularly in education, health, agriculture, and socio-economic development, and encouraged the continuation of this productive partnership.

The Pope welcomed news of two forthcoming national milestones: the 70th Anniversary of Ghana’s Independence on March 6, 2027, and the 150th Anniversary of the establishment of the Catholic Church in Ghana in 2030.

Responding to an appeal from the President of Ghana for a Papal Visit, Pope Leo XIV expressed his openness and said he looked forward to the possibility of visiting Ghana. He also affirmed that the President of Ghana would be warmly received at the Vatican.

Ambassador Assorow, at the ceremony on Thursday, conveyed fraternal greetings and good wishes from President John Dramani Mahama, the government, and the people of Ghana, acknowledging the strong bonds of friendship that have defined Ghana–Holy See relations for five decades, since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1975.

He highlighted the vital role of the Catholic Church in Ghana’s development trajectory and expressed gratitude for the Church’s continued contributions in education, health, and other sectors.

Ambassador Assorow also briefed the Holy Father on the Government of Ghana’s Reset Agenda, including the 24-Hour Economy initiative, intensified efforts to curb illegal mining and environmental degradation, and a strengthened anti-corruption drive.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to Pope Leo XIV for his clear and compelling moral leadership, especially as expressed in his Apostolic Exhortation Dilexi Te (I Have Loved You), and praised him as a steadfast advocate for the poor, the vulnerable, and the dignity of every human person.

Ambassador Assorow assured the Pope of his commitment to strengthening the longstanding ties between Ghana and the Holy See, and to promoting peace, justice, and human development.

Ambassador Assorow was accompanied by his spouse, Mrs. Josephine Assorow; his daughter, Ms. Elizabeth Assorow; Mrs. Julia Boatema Gyedu Acolatse, Minister/Deputy Head of Mission; Mrs. Selorm Mansah Mensah, First Secretary/Consular; Ms. Naomi Ashong Mensah, First Secretary/Accounts; Mrs. Paulina Yaa Kusi, Second Secretary/Accounts; Mrs. Savelyn Mawuena Galley, Third Secretary/Administration; representatives of the Ghanaian Catholic Community in Italy; the family of Sir Ralph Nwosu; and members of the domestic staff of the Ambassador’s residence.

