GHS Receives 486 Motorcycles to Enhance Service Delivery

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has received a total of 486 motorcycles to enhance service delivery at the sub-district and community levels, particularly under the Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) system.

The support forms part of the Sub-District Strengthening Initiative (SDSI), a collaborative programme between the Global Fund, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the GHS, aimed at improving access to primary healthcare and reducing geographic barriers to essential services.

At the handover ceremony in Accra, the Acting Head of Office of UNOPS in Ghana, Mrs Linda Agbesi, said the gesture marked “another important milestone” in the partnership between the three institutions and in efforts to strengthen community health systems across the country.

She noted that the SDSI builds on the foundation established by the CHPS policy and supports Ghana’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 on health and wellbeing.

She explained that UNOPS, serving as the implementing partner, received funding from the Global Fund and worked closely with the GHS to procure the equipment through its established procurement systems, ensuring transparency and value for money.

Mrs Agbesi added that the SDSI involved the procurement of more than 20,000 medical and non-medical items for CHPS facilities across 10 regions, including cold-chain equipment, hospital and medical supplies, furniture, and motorcycles fitted with protective gear.

She further indicated that the 486 motorcycles formed a crucial part of the initiative and would improve mobility for community health officers while supporting timely service delivery in hard-to-reach areas.

Mrs Agbesi commended the UNOPS and GHS project teams for their work in ensuring the timely delivery of the equipment and reaffirmed UNOPS’ commitment to supporting the full life cycle of the items to ensure they reach their intended beneficiaries efficiently.

Receiving the items on behalf of the GHS, Deputy Director Caroline Amissah, added that the motorcycles would significantly boost service delivery at the lower levels of care, particularly within the sub-districts and CHPS zones.

She mentioned that community health workers required reliable transportation to reach households and provide essential services, including malaria, TB, and HIV care.

“These bikes will aid transportation at the lower levels of care and help people receive the services they need immediately, wherever they are. It will take away the geographic barrier and all that,” she stated.

Dr Amissah noted that 10 regions were expected to benefit from the distribution, adding that five had already received their consignment, while four more — Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta, and Upper East — would receive theirs following the ceremony.

She revealed that a total of 144 motorcycles were being distributed to the remaining regions based on assessed needs, stressing that allocation was “needs-based, not a one-size approach.”

She expressed appreciation to the Global Fund and UNOPS for the continued collaboration and support toward strengthening healthcare delivery in Ghana.

BY STEPHANIE

BIRIKORANG

