GIS alerts public about recruitment scam

The Ghana Immigra­tion Service (GIS) has cautioned the general public, particularly job seek­ers, to be wary of fraudulent recruitment adverts, circulating on social media platforms.

According to the GIS, these misleading recruitment messages are the handiwork of fraudsters, who aim to exploit desperate job seekers, by luring them into making payments through mobile money platforms with the promise of securing employment.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Mr Amoako-Atta, copied The Ghanaian Times, yesterday, categorically denied any ongoing recruitment exercise by GIS, and urged the public to disregard such advertisements.

“The Service is not undertak­ing any recruitment exercise as advertised on social media. These persons are fraudsters who are only duping innocent job seekers of their hard-earned money,” the GIS cautioned.

The statement further stated that the GIS has not sanctioned any individual or group to carry out recruitment on its behalf whether as special protocol or general recruitment.

It reiterated that the only official medium for announcing recruitment exercises remains the national newspapers and the Service’s verified communication channels.

“It is important to note that when the Service is ready to re­cruit, it will inform the general public through advertisements in the national dailies,” the GIS emphasised.

The statement cautioned the public not to fall prey to such scams, and advised against paying any money to persons posing as recruitment agents.

Moreover, the GIS also called on individuals, who encounter such fraudsters, to report to the nearest GIS office or the Police for the necessary legal action to be taken.

ACI Amoako-Atta reaf­firmed GIS’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations and advised the public to remain vigilant and to seek verification before engag­ing with any recruitment-related communications.

The GIS’s warning comes at a time when youth unemploy­ment continues to pose a major challenge in the country, making many young people vulnerable to fraudulent schemes.

BY TIMES REPORTER