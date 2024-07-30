Give us power to bite – EPA

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr John Kingsley Krugu, says transforming the agency into an authority will strengthen its reg­ulatory functions and prosecutorial powers to “bite better.”

He said the EPA needed to take a strong leadership drive in envi­ronmental protection, adding that its regulations would be hinged on the new bill which is at the consid­eration stage in Parliament.

Dr Krugu indicated this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times after he visited Zeal Environmen­tal Technologies Ltd and ZOIL at Nyankrom, in Shama District of the Western Region, on Thursday.

“If we are able to get the bill passed, the EPA will transition into an authority and all those regula­tions will kick in, and on the basis of which we can protect the envi­ronment. Indeed, that will be of huge significance for us,” he said.

The purpose of the visit was to acquaint himself with waste man­agement facilities in the Western Region and assess their capacity to manage different types of waste, especially e-waste, which has be­come a very important component in the waste management sector.

Dr Krugu said in other jurisdic­tions, the EPA boss sits in the cabi­net, thus showing the importance of environmental protection.

He argued that the head of an agency had less authority and autonomy compared to that of an authority and believed that the new Act would be a game changer.

Dr Krugustress thatEPA was to assess the industry’s capacity to manage waste from offshore activ­ities and also how waste managers successfully receive waste from the oil and gas platforms.

He expressed satisfaction that industries in Ghana, like Zeal Technologies and ZOIL, were in a position to manage waste.

Dr Krugu explained that the EPA, as the regulator, needed to ensure that the industry satisfies the conditions for how to dispose of the waste “within which we grant you a permit.”

On the complaints that oil and gas players were not sending their waste to waste managers, he noted that, the EPA would con­duct further investigations into the veracity of the matter.

He said it was also critical for management to rethink how EPA staff could be stationed on the FPSO platforms so that they could monitor the activities of the oil and gas operations, and effectively protect the environ­ment.

General Manager of Zeal En­vironmental Technologies, Abdul Ganiyu, suggested that regula­tions should ensure that offshore waste could be sent to Zeal En­vironmental Technologies, which has the capacity to treat up to 10 tons of waste per hour.

Director of Zeal Technologies, Mr Kwaku Ennin, spoke about the impressions created by oil companies so that no company in Ghana could manage their waste and thus justified the dis­charge of their waste overboard.

He indicated that Zeal Tech­nologies had EPA permits, the capacity to provide quality ser­vices in order to manage urban waste and regenerative waste from the oil and gas sector, and that investment in equipment could not be “redundant.”

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, NYANKROM