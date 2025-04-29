Global Media Alliance promotes wellness on World Health Day

As part of efforts to mark this year’s World Health Day, leading integrated marketing communi­cations company Global Media Alliance (GMA) has organised a healthy lifestyle workshop for its employees.

The session held at the company’s office in Accra was in line with GMA’s ongoing efforts to promote wellness and healthy living among its staff.

The workshop which is the first of many series that GMA has enrolled its staff in the structured wellness programme offers an exciting new chapter in the company’s commitment to employee wellbeing.

Led by wellness expert, Ms Eunice Osei-Tutu, from 3 Cubed Wellness, the workshop guided employees through practical ways to adopt and maintain healthier lifestyles.

Her presentation focused on key pillars of wellness, including clean eating, hydration, connect­ing with nature, and cultivating intentional daily habits.

Ms Osei-Tutu stressed the importance of prioritising both physical activity and proper nutri­tion in one’s daily routine.

She explained that regular exercise boosts energy levels, enhances focus, reduces stress, and supports long-term heart and muscle health.

She added that a balanced diet fuels the body, supports recov­ery, strengthens immunity, and helps prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

She emphasised that adopting healthy habits was not just about improving personal health but also about building resilience, focus, and productivity—qualities that were essential in both life and the workplace.

Ms Osei-Tutu also highlighted the relationship between diet and insulin sensitivity.

She explained that insulin resistance occurs when the body’s cells stop responding effectively to insulin the hormone responsi­ble for moving glucose from the bloodstream into cells for energy.

As a result, the body produces more insulin, which over time can lead to elevated blood sugar levels and increase the risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Ms Osei-Tutu further intro­duced the concept of “earthing”, which involves walking barefoot on soil to absorb the earth’s natural energy, and emphasised the health benefits of sunlight exposure.

“Wellness doesn’t have to be complicated. Small, mindful choices—like drinking more wa­ter, stepping out into the sun, or simply eating foods that nourish the body can go a long way,” she shared.

Chief Director of GMA, Emma Wenani, expressed her excitement about the initiative and the company’s commitment to employee wellbeing.

“At GMA, we don’t take the health of our team for granted. We are constantly investigating how to create a workplace that supports not just professional growth but also physical and mental wellness. This workshop is a meaningful step in encourag­ing our team to adopt healthier habits,” she said.

The session sparked reflec­tion and conversation among staff, with many expressing a renewed motivation to make better lifestyle choices. It was a refreshing break from the daily routine and a strong reminder of the value of wellness in both personal and professional life.

