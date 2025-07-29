GMWU commends Heath Goldfields for paying GH¢80m legacy debt

The Ghana Mine­workers’ Union, GMWU of TUC, has commended Heath Goldfields Ltd, the current leaseholder and operators of the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine, for paying a significant portion amounting to about GHC80mil­lion of the total indebtedness owed to workers of the Bogoso and Prestea Mines.

This giant step, according to a statement issued by GMWU in Accra yesterday “is in fulfillment of one of the key conditions for the grant of the leases and had undoubtedly brought some relief to our members and their families and the Management of Heath Goldfields Ltd deserve our commendation.”

In November 2024, the Gov­ernment of Ghana issued the Bogoso-Prestea mining leases to Heath Goldfields Ltd.

As part of the conditions for the grant of the leases, however, Heath Goldfields Ltd, the current leaseholder, was expected to set­tle all outstanding indebtedness owed to workers by the previous leaseholder.

”The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union welcomes this bold move by Heath Goldfields Ltd, to settle the legacy debt, despite several months of legal tussle orchestrat­ed to frustrate the current lease­holder’s investment plans for the Bogoso-Prestea mines without success,” the statement said.

The statement said “the Gha­na Mineworkers’ Union, would like to also commend Heath Goldfield Ltd, for assembling a team of smart, motivated and young Ghanaian mining profes­sionals, who are determined to turnaround the Bogoso-Prestea asset for the greater good of all stakeholders.”

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union, pledged its support and commitment to working coop­eratively and collaboratively with the new management team of Heath Goldfields Ltd, to settle the remaining indebtedness and ultimately transform the Bogo­so-Prestea Mine into a world class asset.

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union would therefore like to use this opportunity to call on the Government of Ghana through the Sector Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, the Regulatory Agencies especially, the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, our revered chiefs and people of the communities of Bogoso and Prestea and in fact, all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the turnaround efforts of the Bogoso-Presta Mines under the management of Heath Goldfields Ltd,” the statement said.

