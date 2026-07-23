GNFS rescues 25 passengers in Peki-Anyensu road crash, no fatalities recorded

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Peki Fire Station have rescued 25 occupants involved in a road traffic accident on the Peki–Asikuma road at Peki-Anyensu on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The rescue team responded swiftly to the scene and worked to extricate all passengers trapped in a Benz Transit bus.

A total of 25 people were rescued, made up of 21 adults and 4 children.

The Service confirmed that no fatalities were recorded in the incident.

Following the rescue, the GNFS has urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to road safety regulations to help reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme