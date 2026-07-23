Hanan Aludiba’s Lawyer to appeal High Court decision despite order to amend charges

Lawyers for former NAFCO Chief Executive Officer, Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, say they will file an appeal despite a High Court directive for the Attorney General to amend two counts of defrauding by false pretences in the ongoing case.

The court on Wednesday ordered the AG to amend the two charges in the case involving the former NAFCO CEO and co-accused, Faiza Seidu Wuni.

Reacting to the ruling, counsel for Hanan Aludiba, Godfred Yeboah Dame, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision.

“Even though they’ve been ordered to amend some of the charges, we’ll still file an appeal. I think the decision was not so sound,” he said.

The case is part of ongoing prosecutions linked to alleged financial irregularities at the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).

The High Court’s directive means the prosecution will have to revise aspects of the charge sheet before the trial proceeds further.

Background

Counsel for former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, led by Godfred Yeboah Dame, filed an application seeking to have the charges against their client dismissed.

They contend the charges are fundamentally flawed and violate his right to a fair trial.

The State, represented by Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, opposed the application, maintaining that the charges are valid and that the accused ought to face trial.

Lawyers for Hanan’s wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, led by Augustine Obour, who would also benefit if the application succeeded, yielded their time to the lead counsel for the first accused.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme