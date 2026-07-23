NPP urges members to stay focused on holding government accountable

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged its members to remain disciplined and concentrate on holding the government accountable, despite what it describes as the increasing arrest and harassment of opposition members.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 23, 2026, the party’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, claimed that the arrests of opposition members under the John Mahama administration had become too frequent and appeared to form part of a broader effort to weaken the opposition.

He called on President John Dramani Mahama to discourage what the NPP describes as the arrest and harassment of its members, while urging party supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could shift attention from national issues.

According to Mr. Ahiagbah, the government is seeking opportunities to divert public attention from what he described as its poor performance.

He stated that Ghanaians are more concerned about the rising cost of living, high youth unemployment, concerns over judicial independence and governance, as well as the government’s failure to fulfil key campaign promises.

Mr. Ahiagbah urged party members not to allow those concerns to be overshadowed by insults or actions that could distract from the issues affecting citizens.

He stressed that facts, evidence and disciplined advocacy remain the party’s strongest tools in holding the government accountable and speaking for Ghanaians seeking improved governance.

By: Jacob Aggrey