Message of Hope and Resilience: Ras Kuuku marks birthday with “Nea Aka Na Edoso”

Award-winning reggae icon Ras Kuuku is celebrating his birthday on July 23, 2026 with the release of a new single and official music video titled _“Nea Aka Na Edoso.”

Performed in Twi, the song translates to “What Is Left Is Far More.” It carries a message of hope, perseverance, and faith in the future, urging listeners not to be defined by present struggles.

At a time when many Ghanaians are facing personal, financial and emotional challenges, Ras Kuuku uses the track to remind audiences that better days are ahead. The record blends uplifting lyrics, soulful melodies and his signature reggae sound to speak to anyone feeling discouraged or uncertain about what lies ahead.

“Life will always present challenges, but we must never allow today’s struggles to make us forget tomorrow’s possibilities,” Ras Kuuku said.

“‘Nea Aka Na Edoso’ is a message to everyone that what remains ahead is greater than what we have already experienced. Keep believing, keep working, and keep moving.”

The accompanying music video brings the theme to life with storytelling and imagery centered on endurance, growth, and everyday people striving toward a brighter future.

“Nea Aka Na Edoso” was produced by Andy Dosty and Dr. Ray Beat, with mixing and mastering by Osei De Drummer.

The single and video will be released worldwide on all major digital streaming platforms and video channels on July 23, 2026 — Ras Kuuku’s birthday.

Known for conscious lyrics and authentic storytelling, Ras Kuuku continues to position himself as one of the most respected voices in African reggae music, using his platform to inspire and uplift across Ghana and beyond.

Stream the song below

https://mipromo.ffm.to/ras-kuuku-ne3-aka

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme