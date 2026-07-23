US donates $4m military equipment to GAF

The United States has donated 84 pallets of military and intelligence equipment valued at about $4 million to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to strengthen the country’s defence and security capabilities.

The equipment was handed over at a ceremony at the 48 Engineers Regiment in Accra yesterday.

The donation is expected to enhance border security, intelligence gathering, maritime surveillance, counter-terrorism operations and military training.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, described the support as a significant boost to the operational readiness of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said the donation reflected the strong and long-standing defence cooperation between Ghana and the United States, as well as their shared commitment to peace, security and stability.

Rear Admiral Bessing expressed gratitude to the government and people of the United States on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Military High Command.

He noted that the equipment would enhance intelligence capabilities, improve troop preparedness and strengthen the protection of Ghana’s land and maritime borders.

“The equipment will not only improve our operational capabilities but also support our efforts to combat terrorism, protect our territorial integrity and contribute to regional peace and security,” he said.

He assured the United States government that the Ghana Armed Forces would use the equipment responsibly and effectively in carrying out its constitutional mandate.

Rear Admiral Bessing also commended the United States Embassy in Ghana and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) for their continued support through training, technical assistance and equipment provision.

The United States Chargé d’Affaires to Ghana, Mr Rolf Olson, said the donation underscored the enduring security partnership between the two countries and their joint efforts to address emerging security threats.

He explained that the equipment package had been carefully selected to meet the operational needs of the Ghana Armed Forces and support efforts to tackle transnational terrorism, maritime crime and other security challenges in the sub-region.

The Ghana Army received protective gear, including gloves, face shields, goggles, elbow and knee pads, as well as GPS devices, compasses, flashlight mounts, night-vision goggles, radios and unmanned aerial systems (drones).

The Ghana Navy was provided with radar systems, antennas and monitoring displays to strengthen surveillance at coastal operations centres, alongside body armour and boarding equipment for the Special Boats Squadron.

The intelligence services also received tablets, computers, office equipment and reference materials to support training under a train-the-trainer programme.

Mr Olson noted that the latest support builds on previous US assistance, including the provision of Freightliner trucks, armoured personnel carriers for northern border operations and strategic airlift support for military engineering units.

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw

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