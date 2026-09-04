GNFS responds promptly to commercial fire at Agringanor

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has responded promptly to a commercial fire at Agringanor, opposite the Asamoah Gyan Filling Station.

The Legon Fire Station received a distress call through Fire Master Control at about 00:06hrs on Friday, September 4, 2026. A crew was dispatched at 00:07hrs and arrived at the scene at 00:30hrs to find the fire in progress.

Firefighters immediately commenced operations, bringing the fire under control and fully extinguishing it, preventing further spread to nearby structures.

Six metal containers and six wooden structures were salvaged, while two wooden structures and two metal containers with their contents were completely burnt.

No casualties were recorded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme