GNFS responds to gas tanker accident at Nkawkaw Apesika

‎

‎Firefighters from Mpraeso Fire Station responded to a road traffic accident involving a gas tanker at Nkawkaw Apesika.

‎

‎Following a distress call this morning, a five-member crew, led by ADO I Effah was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a gas tanker involved in an accident and immediately undertook rescue and safety operations to secure the area.

‎

‎Two male casualties were rescued and subsequently transported by ambulance to the Nkawkaw Roman Hospital for treatment.

The crew successfully managed the incident.

‎