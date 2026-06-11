GNFS responds to gas tanker accident at Nkawkaw Apesika

Firefighters from Mpraeso Fire Station responded to a road traffic accident involving a gas tanker at Nkawkaw Apesika.
Following a distress call this morning, a five-member crew, led by ADO I Effah was dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a gas tanker involved in an accident and immediately undertook rescue and safety operations to secure the area.
Two male casualties were rescued and subsequently transported by ambulance to the Nkawkaw Roman Hospital for treatment.
The crew successfully managed the incident.