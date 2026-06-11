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GNFS responds to gas tanker accident at Nkawkaw Apesika

June 11, 2026
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‎Firefighters from Mpraeso Fire Station responded to a road traffic accident involving a gas tanker at Nkawkaw Apesika.

‎Following a distress call this morning, a five-member crew, led by ADO I Effah was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a gas tanker involved in an accident and immediately undertook rescue and safety operations to secure the area.

‎Two male casualties were rescued and subsequently transported by ambulance to the Nkawkaw Roman Hospital for treatment.

The crew successfully managed the incident.

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