Goat thief paraded through community carrying booty

A 55-year-old man alleged to have stolen a goat at KpareKpare, a farming community near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has been paraded through the township carrying his booty.

Abalo Kwesi, the suspected thief, was made to carry the goat on his neck in the full glare of the residents during the march,

with children and some youth singing to further humiliate him.

Within minutes, the commu­nity became a scene of attraction as hundreds thronged the area to catch a glimpse of the suspected thief.

Some community members, who were engaged by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) alleged that, the man had terrorised them for a long time by breaking into their jurisdictions at night and stealing goats.

Mr Kasim Jein Gbandi, a resident of KpareKpare, told the GNA that members of the com­munity had suffered from several incidents of goat thefts.

He said some children chanced upon the suspect, who had killed one of such suspected stolen goats in the bush, and they raised the alarm.

Gbande said when the news was reported to the town folks, a team was dispatched to the scene and the suspect was arrested.

Ms Beatrice Kawodei, a retired teacher, testified that the thief had allegedly stolen goats, belonging to herat night, while some of her neighbours too complained of stolen animals.

“He is in the habit of stealing goats from the community, which he will allegedly slaughter in the bush at night and take the meat to his house,” she told GNA.

Mr Kasim Waja, a resident of Sariki Zongo, affirming the inci­dent, said stealing had become a common occurrence at KpareK­pare and there had been more reports of petty thefts.

He said these thefts had given rise to jungle justice from some members of the public. —GNA