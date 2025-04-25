Illegal miner gets 12 months for theft

An 18-year-old illegal min­er has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for stealing GH¢7,000 at Manso-Moseaso.

Emmanuel Oppong, accused, pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu, prosecut­ing, told the court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo, that both the complainant, Grace Obeng, a trader, and the convict, resided at Moseaso.

The court heard that the complainant kept the GH¢7,000 in her handbag and left it in a cupboard.

Chief Insp Boadu said the money got missing, and some neighbours informed the com­plainant that they saw Oppong holding the bag.

The court heard that com­plainant informed Oppong’s parents about the issue, and they promised to refund the money, but failed. Chief Insp Boadu said when Oppong was arrest­ed on another theft case, the complainant went to the police station to confirm her case.

In his caution statement, Oppong admitted the offence and told the police that he used GH¢2,300 of the amount to buy a mobile phone and spent the rest. —GNA