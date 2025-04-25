Illegal miner gets 12 months for theft
An 18-year-old illegal miner has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for stealing GH¢7,000 at Manso-Moseaso.
Emmanuel Oppong, accused, pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.
Police Detective Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo, that both the complainant, Grace Obeng, a trader, and the convict, resided at Moseaso.
The court heard that the complainant kept the GH¢7,000 in her handbag and left it in a cupboard.
Chief Insp Boadu said the money got missing, and some neighbours informed the complainant that they saw Oppong holding the bag.
The court heard that complainant informed Oppong’s parents about the issue, and they promised to refund the money, but failed. Chief Insp Boadu said when Oppong was arrested on another theft case, the complainant went to the police station to confirm her case.
In his caution statement, Oppong admitted the offence and told the police that he used GH¢2,300 of the amount to buy a mobile phone and spent the rest. —GNA