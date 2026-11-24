Gold Fields Ghana Limited has congratulated Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, following their historic triumph at the 2026 World Amputee Football Championship.

In a congratulatory message, the mining company, an official partner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and sponsor of the Black Challenge, described the victory as a defining moment in Ghana’s sporting history and a powerful celebration of the human spirit.

“With courage in every challenge, strength in every moment and pride in every performance, the Black Challenge have risen to the top and claimed the historic triumph as 2026 World Amputee Football Champions!” the company stated.

Gold Fields said the victory goes beyond sport, representing a moment of immense national significance and reinforcing the values of perseverance, inclusion and the limitless possibilities of the human spirit.

“As an official partner of the Ghana Football Association and a sponsor of the Black Challenge, this magnificent achievement is more than a sporting victory. It is a defining moment in Ghana’s sporting history and a powerful demonstration of courage, resilience, determination and the indomitable human spirit,” the statement added.

The company also commended the players, coaching staff, technical team, management and officials for their dedication and contribution to the historic success.

The Black Challenge’s triumph brings international recognition to Ghana while inspiring renewed appreciation for the talent, determination and resilience of footballers with disabilities.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme