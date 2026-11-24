The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), on Monday, November 23, 2026, received the Minister for Federal and European Affairs and Media of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hon. Nathanael Liminski, and his delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra.

Hon. Ablakwa welcomed the delegation and highlighted the significance of the visit ahead of the Germany-Africa Business Summit to be held in Accra on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. He underscored the need to strengthen the longstanding Ghana-Germany relations and translate diplomatic engagements and existing agreements into tangible benefits for citizens of both countries.

In his response, Hon. Liminski described Ghana as a valued partner and welcomed Ghana’s intention to renew the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries for another five years. He emphasised strengthening institutional cooperation and expanding exchanges among public institutions.

Discussions also focused on attracting increased German investment into Ghana, particularly in renewable energy. Both sides identified Ghana’s political stability and economic prospects as key factors that could support greater investment and deepen economic cooperation.

Solar and nuclear energy featured prominently, with both sides signalling interest in exploring investment and partnerships towards Ghana’s ambitious targets. They also discussed energy transition, sustainable energy solutions, and investments in gas plants and nuclear energy.

Other areas explored included skills development, capacity building, trade and investment, cultural cooperation, and the restitution and preservation of cultural heritage.

The courtesy call reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to renewing and strengthening their strategic partnership and translating their longstanding relations into practical initiatives for sustainable development and mutual benefit.

Hon. Liminski and his delegation arrived ahead of German President, H.E. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is in Ghana for bilateral discussions with President John Mahama and to attend the German-African Business Summit. Accompanying the delegation was Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, H.E. Prof. Ohene Adjei.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme