GoldBod denies claims of GH¢200 million loss to licensed gold dealer

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has dismissed as false claims circulating on social media that a licensed gold dealer linked to its Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, absconded with GH¢200 million belonging to the institution.

In a statement issued in Accra on Monday, GoldBod described the publication as false, malicious and intended to mislead the public.

The Board said the social media post alleged that the proprietor of Dominic Bonsu Ventures, Mr. Dominic Bonsu, who was described as a former bodyguard to Mr. Gyamfi, had disappeared with GH¢200 million belonging to GoldBod.

It, however, said the claim was untrue.

According to GoldBod, Mr. Dominic Bonsu has never served as a bodyguard or personal security officer to Mr. Gyamfi.

It rejected claims that it had lost or advanced GH¢200 million, or any amount of money, to Mr. Bonsu or his company.

Instead, the Board explained that the licence of Dominic Bonsu Ventures was suspended over suspected breaches of the terms and conditions of its licence and the GoldBod Trading Directives under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

It said investigations led to the arrest of Mr. Bonsu, who was subsequently remanded into lawful custody by the High Court in Accra, where legal proceedings against him are ongoing.

GoldBod expressed concern that the false publication was intended to distort an ongoing enforcement action, misinform the public and undermine confidence in its work.

It urged the public to disregard the claims and rely only on information published through its official communication channels.

The Board called on media organisations, bloggers and social media users to verify information before publication and uphold responsible journalism.

GoldBod reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the country’s gold trading laws fairly, professionally and without fear or favour.

By: Jacob Aggrey