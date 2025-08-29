GoldBod suspends license of Evanex Gold Enterprise over illegal pricing

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has suspended the license of Evanex Gold Enterprise, a licensed gold buyer (Tier 2), with immediate effect.

The Board explained that the action followed investigative findings which revealed that the company had engaged in illegal gold pricing, contrary to the terms of its license.

GoldBod is therefore cautioning all licensed traders, miners, and the public to desist from conducting any form of gold transaction with the company.

It assured the public that it remains committed to enforcing the laws and regulations of the gold trading sector in the spirit of accountability and transparency.

By: Jacob Aggrey