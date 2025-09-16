Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum appoints Yaw Opoku Mensah as official spokesperson

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 general elections, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has appointed Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah as his official spokesperson.

Announcing the appointment, Dr. Adutwum described Mr. Opoku Mensah as a passionate communicator with eloquence and a commanding presence, qualities he believes will help in effectively conveying his vision to the public.

“It is an extraordinary honour to appoint you, Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah, as my official spokesperson. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition. Your passion, eloquence, and commanding presence are truly inspiring. May your voice resonate with purpose and make a lasting impact. Ayekoo!” Dr. Adutwum said.

The appointment marks a key step in Dr. Adutwum’s preparations toward his presidential bid, as he positions himself to win the mandate of the NPP to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

Mr. Opoku Mensah, a well-known communicator within the party, is expected to spearhead Dr. Adutwum’s media engagements and public relations strategy.