Golden Arms to participate in 45th World Championship

The national arm-wrestling team, Golden Arms, will represent Ghana at the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship to be held in Chisinau, Moldova on August 15-25.

Ghana’s Golden Arms would be represented by double gold medalists and African champions, Grace Minta of the Ghana Police Service, Edward Yamoah Asamoah of the Ghana Immigration Service, Blessing Abeka Nunoo and God­win Sackey, both civilians with the Ghana Immigration Service.

The team, which would be led by the President and Found­er of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) who is also the President for the AfricaArmwres­tling and Vice President of the world body, Mr Charles OseiAsibey, would leaveAccra tomorrow.

The Head Coach of the team, NiiOtooLarkyne, will accompany the team with HusseiniAkuettehAd­dy, Head Referee for Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA)and World Armwrestling Referees Panel member and Ms Abigail Fremah, a senior Referee.

Speaking to the media ahead of their departure, MrOseiAsibey stat­ed that, “as a Federation, we would have loved to take a bigger number but due to inadequate funding, we have drastically reduced the size of the team.

“Participating in world events builds capacity and the confidence of our athletes; so in as much as we are disappointed with the numbers, we also take solace in the fact that we will use this championship to give our athletes and officials the needed exposure, thanks to support from the Ministry of Youth & Sports, the board of Ghana Arm­ wrestling and the athletes.”

The Moldovan National Sport Federation of Armwrestling (FNSARM) will host the biggest gathering of armwrestlers globally, under the leadership of President Alexandru Grumeza and General Secretary Ms Anna Belenciuc, a statement from GAF said.

The Federation is well-prepared to welcome over 1,500 competitors, officials, and supporters from more than 60 countries.

There would be competitions for age groups from Sub-Junior to Senior, Grand Masters as well as events in para-arm-wrestling in both left and right arm battles.

The event promises to deliver high-octane action with all Finals and Senior Semi-Finals broadcast live on TV, accessible to all WAF Members’ media partners.

