Goodluck Jonathan commends robust security arrangement for Dec.7 elections

The Former President of Ni­geria, Mr Good­luck Jonathan, has commended security per­sonnels for the robust security arrangements around Ghana’s general election.

According to him, the securi­ty personnels in the country had indeed proved that “Ghana was peaceful country” in terms of their electoral process and the need to maintain that reputation on the African continent.

Mr Jonathan gave the re­marks in Accra on Saturday at a press conference, organised by the National Election Security Task Force (NESTF), to discuss the outcome of maintaining peace, before during and after the elections.

Mr Jonathan stressed that successful elections relied heavily on the collaboration of key insti­tutions, namely electoral manage­ment bodies, security services, and the judiciary.

He emphasised that, “trans­parency and trust” were essential during elections, as poorly- man­aged elections often spark con­flicts in Africa.

Mr Jonathan, who is leading a delegation from the West African Elders Forum, lauded the “pro­fessionalism of Ghana’s security agencies” and their commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

“I’m quite impressed with the security arrangement and what the police service is doing. Things are going on reasonably well and this is good step in promoting democ­racy,” he stated.

He commended the Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP), for leading from the front, particu­larly in monitoring the “situation room “until election results were announced.

“In this case, he is there him­self. This shows that the police and security services are serious, and with that, people will behave well,” he stressed.

However, the former Nigerian President expressed disappoint­ment over election-day violence, highlighting specific incidents in the Northern and Central Regions, which tragically claimed one life and injured two others.

“Ghana is a big country, and we only hope we don’t experience this in any other part of the coun­try again,” he said.

Mr Jonathan expressed opti­mism about the overall conduct of the elections, describing reports as indicating a largely peaceful process, despite isolated incidents of violence.

The Former President under­scored the significance of institu­tional collaboration in upholding democratic values and urged all citizens to maintain law and other through this crucial period.

Mr Jonathan also expressed gratitude to Ghanaian authorities for “prioritising peace and foster­ing trust” in the electoral process.

He also urged the judicia­ry to priotise integrity if there were electoral issues that required judicial attention.

BY AGNES OWUSU