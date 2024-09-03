Gordon Avenorgbo was a trailblazer – GJA President

Melcom Group of Companies has reaf­firmed its support for the Avenorgbor family and expressed its commitment to collaborating with the Ghana Journalists Associ­ation (GJA), to honour the legacy of the late revered communica­tions expert, Godwin Avenorgbor.

This was made known during a visit by a delegation from the Group, led by the Group Joint Managing Director, Mr Ramesh Sadhwani on Friday.

The visiting team included Group General Manager, Mr Francis Sam, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Ms Samira Ab­dul-Azeez, and Communications Manager, Mr Sebastian Korle-Ha­ward.

The delegation signed the Book of Condolence in honour of the late Avenorgbor, who is also a for­mer Director of Communications for Melcom.

The burial service for Mr Avenorgbor, who was also a for­mer Executive Member of the GJA and a broadcast journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), is scheduled for September 14, 2024, at Lashibi Funeral Home in Accra

Conveying the Group’s condo­lences, Mr Sadhwani said “we are here to offer our condolences on behalf of the board, management, and staff of Melcom Group.”

He further emphasised Mr Avenorgbor’s role in the company, noting, “The late Avenorgbor was an integral part of our senior man­agement team for 13 years, and his contributions to the company and the country will never be forgotten. He served with great honour and has left a permanent mark on all of us.”

He also highlighted his impact beyond Melcom, particularly through his leadership in organising the company’s annual blood drive, which became one of the largest contributors to the National Blood Bank.

President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, on his part shared heartfelt memories of working closely with the late broadcaster, describing him as a “trailblaz­er and a dynamic” individual always ready to serve, regardless of his age.

Reflecting on the mood of the visit, he stated “the first formal visitation by Melcom Group, and it’s on a sad note. I wish this could have been a joyous occasion, where we welcomed the leadership and management of Mel­com with celebration and anticipa­tion, particularly looking forward to having Godwin, our esteemed colleague, with us.”

He added “unfortunately, God­win is no longer with us, and his absence deeply saddens our hearts. This moment, which should have been filled with positive energy, is now marked by the weight of our loss.”

To preserve the memory, Mr Dwumfour proposed a new award category at the 28th GJA Awards, aligning with Mr Avenorgbor’s final role as chairman of the GJA’s 75th anniversary committee.

This initiative, he said aims to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to the media landscape in Ghana, and reflect his commitment to ethics and professionalism. Additionally, a career development workshop in his honour is being considered.

The visit underscores both organisations’ commitment to recognising the significant contri­butions of the communications expert and ensuring that his legacy endures through these meaningful initiatives.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG