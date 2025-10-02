Gordon penalty double as Newcastle win in Belgium

Anthony Gordon scored two penalties against Union Saint-Gilloise as Newcastle United claimed a convincing first Champions League win of the season.

Newcastle suffered a dramatic defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday, but the clinical visitors looked like a side eager to respond as they secured their first away victory in the competition since 2003.

There was certainly no sign of a hangover at Lotto Park when Nick Woltemade opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

Winger Anthony Elanga whipped a cross into the box and Union could only clear the ball as far as the lurking Sandro Tonali on the edge of the area.

Tonali caught the ball sweetly on the volley and the Italian’s effort took a deflection off record signing Woltemade to wrongfoot goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

Champions League newcomers Union did not crumble, however, and Nick Pope had to make an important save midway through the first half to parry Adem Zorgane’s shot behind.

Newcastle were given a chance to double their lead from the spot just before half-time when Elanga was brought down by Fedde Leysen inside the Union box. Up stepped Gordon, whose well-struck penalty sent Scherpen the wrong way.

Belgian champions Union came back once again after the break and Anan Khalaili fired wide before Pope went on to keep out fierce efforts from Ousseynou Niang and Zorgane.

Their challenge was dealt a major blow, though, when Newcastle were awarded another penalty midway through the second half as Leysen was penalised for handball following a VAR check.

Gordon did the honours with another convincing penalty before substitute Harvey Barnes added a fourth late on with a fine finish from inside the box to seal the win in Brussels. After defeat by Barcelona in their opener, this convincing display brought the first points of Newcastle’s European campaign, getting them properly up and running.-BBC

