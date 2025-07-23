Government Accountability Series: Attorney General to unveil ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ case Monday

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, is expected to appear at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 28, 2025.

He will answer questions about the Unibank case, give an update on the ORAL initiative, and reveal details about a case he refers to as “Rumble in the Jungle.”

The series, which shines a spotlight on transparency and performance, continues today with Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

He will speak about his stewardship in the sector and update the public on ongoing efforts to fight illegal mining, also known as “galamsey.”

The first Government Accountability Series was held in January 2025. Since then, seven ministers have appeared to explain the work of their ministries, update the public on key policies, and respond to questions.

The series is designed to promote open governance and help Ghanaians understand what their leaders are doing.

Next Monday’s appearance by the Attorney-General is highly anticipated, especially due to the controversial nature of the Unibank case and the mystery surrounding “Rumble in the Jungle.”

His explanations are expected to shed light on the government’s legal battles and justice sector reforms.

The Government Accountability Series is an initiative by the Ministry of Information in partnership with key civil society groups to ensure leaders remain answerable to the people they serve.

By Jacob Aggrey