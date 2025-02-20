Govt, GJA to meet over journalists’ safety

The govern­ment is set to meet with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) next week to discuss concerns over attacks on journalists in the country.

The scheduled meeting follows a press conference by the GJA in Ac­cra on Tuesday over seven attacks the Association said journalists have suffered since inception of the current government.

“It is disheartening to note that just about 50 days into the second John Mahama’s administration, we have witnessed seven cases of assault against journalists, and this is unprecedented,” GJA president, Albert Dwomfour, said.

But addressing presidential re­porters at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, Minister of State for Government Communications, Fe­lix Kwakye Ofosu, while condemn­ing the alleged attacks underlined that linking it same to government was regrettable.

“It is a most regrettable narrative. We do not think that it is fair to President Mahama, it is not fair to government, it is even not fair to the GJA or even to the journalists who are reported to have been attacked,” he stated.

According to him, the incidents referred to by the GJA were un­dertaken by non- state actors and could not be linked to the govern­ment.

To that end, he mentioned, their offences must be viewed as “criminal” and be treated as such; something the police must investi­gate and punish the perpetrators.

“If individuals attack journalists at a public event, that is a break­down of law and order, not a directive from the government,” he noted.

President John Mahama, Mr Ofosu said, values press freedom and has maintained a strong rela­tionship with journalists, and would be the last person to inhibit their work.

“He is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association and has always welcomed open engagement with journalists, even when criti­cised,” he said.

He entreated journalists who feel threatened to report to the appro­priate authorities for redress; assur­ing that government was willing to support them seek justice.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI