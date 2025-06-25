Government pays feeding grant of special needs schools

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has disclosed to the stakeholders in Special Needs Education that the Government of Ghana has released the

feeding grant of Special Needs Schools across the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi.

The statement revealed that a total amount of GHC8,989,866.00 had been paid. This covers the feeding grant of all the learners.

According to GES, the disbursement demonstrates the Government’s continued commitment to inclusive education and the wellbeing of learners with special needs.

Management of GES added that it acknowledges and appreciates the patience, resilience, and dedication of all heads, staff, and learners of Special Schools, “We also commend the Government for prioritising Special

Needs Education.”

“GES remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure equitable and quality

education for every learner, regardless of ability,” the statement added.