Government steps up flood response, urges public to cooperate

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has assured Ghanaians that government is intensifying efforts to respond to the widespread flooding that has affected parts of Accra, Tema and surrounding communities following days of heavy rainfall.

In a press release issued on Monday, June 29, the minister explained that he joined President John Dramani Mahama and members of the Anti Flood Task Force to inspect flood affected communities after the prolonged rains.

According to him, the visit enabled the team to assess the causes of the flooding and evaluate measures needed to address the problem.

He noted that since June 27, sustained heavy rainfall had flooded homes, businesses and public infrastructure, especially in low lying communities, disrupting economic and social activities.

The minister expressed government’s sympathy to families and communities affected by the floods and assured victims that relief, recovery and reconstruction efforts would continue.

“We fully appreciate the pain, disruption, and economic hardship that these events will impose on households, traders, transport operators, and businesses,” he stated.

He explained that while climate change and extreme weather patterns were contributing to heavier rainfall, human activities such as building on waterways, dumping waste into drains and ignoring planning regulations had worsened the situation.

Mr Adjei stressed that tackling flooding required the collective efforts of government institutions, local authorities, traditional leaders, businesses and residents.

He disclosed that the Ministry, through the Ghana Hydrological Authority, was working with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, security agencies and other stakeholders to respond to the emergency.

He indicated that emergency response teams had been deployed to affected communities while evacuation support, relief items for displaced persons, damage assessment and drainage clearing exercises were ongoing.

The minister further revealed that recent enforcement operations by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies had focused on removing illegal structures blocking drains, waterways and wetlands.

He added that the Ministry would intensify these operations to protect natural drainage systems and prevent future flooding.

Mr Adjei announced that extensive desilting and excavation of major drains would begin immediately to improve the movement of stormwater.

He added that new drainage channels would also be constructed along natural water pathways, while government continued to expand and rehabilitate drainage infrastructure, restore wetlands and strengthen early warning systems.

The minister urged residents living near rivers, lagoons, drains and other flood prone areas to move to safer locations whenever necessary, avoid walking or driving through floodwaters and keep children away from flooded areas.

He appealed to the public to support government’s efforts by avoiding the dumping of refuse into drains, refraining from building on waterways and complying with environmental and planning regulations.

Mr Adjei expressed confidence that with collective responsibility and discipline, Ghana could reduce the impact of flooding and build safer and more resilient communities.

By: Jacob Aggrey