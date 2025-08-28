Govt committed to revamping Volta Star Textile Limited – VR Minister

THE Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, has assured the chiefs and people of the Volta Region of the gov­ernment’s commitment to revamp­ing the Volta Star Textile Limited (VSTL) at Juapong to promote economic activities in the area.

Mr Gunu said the government’s decision to revive the factory was guided by the numerous econom­ic benefits of the factory to the development of the people over the years.

The VSTL, Mr Gunu empha­sised, when brought back to full operation, would become one of the implementing centres of government’s 24 hour flagship programme.

The Regional Minister was speak­ing at the launch of the 7th Volta Trade and Investment Fair at Jua­pong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region on Tuesday.

The Regional Trade and Invest­ment Fair, which would start in November 2025 is on the theme: ‘Volta Rising: Building Global Part­nerships for a Thriving 24 Hour Economy.’

Mr Gunu further explained that the fair was anchored on President John Dramani Mahama’s 24 hour economic policy, which was at the Centre of the 2025 budget with government’s initial funding of $300 million dollars and a target to mobilise $4 billion dollars over the next four years.

According to the Minister, the policy was designed to stimulate industrial growth, create over 1.7 million jobs, and position Ghana as a competitive economy in the sub-region.

Additionally, Mr Gunu indicated it was envisioned that the revival of Juapong VSTL would operate at full capacity under the 24 hour economic module, and also there would be an establishment of the 24 hour industrial park at Adaklu with availability of 1500 acres of land.

He elaborated that the initiative would serve as a hub for manufac­turing logistics and for export, which he stressed would not only create jobs but also opened new opportunities.

The Vice President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHCS) and the Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area, Togbe­ga Patamia Dzekle, pledged on behalf of the House to support government’s initiatives that would promote the growth of the region, including efforts to revive the facto­ry to ensure rapid growth.

Togbega Dzekle stated that the chiefs and people had already created a conducive atmosphere for investors to explore.

