Govt moves to strengthen GCB Bank, make it best state-owned – Deputy Finance Minister

The Deputy Min­ister of Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has announced that the govern­ment has taken a transformative decision to strengthen GCB Bank and reposition it as the best state-owned bank.

Mr Ampem said the Ministry of Finance had directed govern­ment agencies in the country to engage all financial transactions with the GCB Bank to enable it to perform better as was being done in other countries.

The Deputy Finance Minister said this at the 6th Quadrennial national Delegates conference of the Professional and Man­agement Staff Union (PMSU) of GCB Bank in Ho over on Saturday.

The GCB Bank Delegates conference, which was attended by three hundred delegates, was on the theme: “Strengthening the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Sector for Economic Transformation in Ghana, the Role of GCB Bank PLC”.

Mr Ampem explained that GCB Bank is a state-owned financial institution, and it did not make economic sense for the government to support for­eign banks in Ghana to make a profit to develop their respective countries.

“At the same time, the GCB Bank would continue to struggle to survive,” he said.

The Deputy Finance Min­ister commended the PMSU of GCB Bank for creating an en­abling working environment for workers to contribute meaning­fully to the bank’s development over the years.

The Managing Director of the GCB Bank, Mr Alhassan Far­ihan, announced that the man­agement of the bank had decid­ed to invest in human resources to ensure that it harnessed the various talents to provide the best services to SMEs, which he stressed were the engine of economic growth.

Mr Farihan said conscious efforts were being made to intro­duce mobile loan services to en­able the GCB Bank to effectively promote businesses of SMEs with available loan facilities at low interest rates to enable them to create jobs.

The MD said GCB Bank had the best talents in the country, which he stressed needed to be developed to ensure that the bank would remain the best in rendering services to SMEs in the country.

Mr Farihan said the objec­tive of the GCB Bank was to become a bank of choice in the African sub-region.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCB Bank, Professor Joshua Alarbi, said the vision of the Board of Direc­tors was to make the bank an international bank, where first-class banking services would be provided.

According to Professor Alarbi, GCB Bank would soon extend its services to Mali, Niger, and the Gambia, saying the bank had, over the years, established its unique performance in the country, and the time had come to extend such services to other African countries.

The PMSU Chairman of GCB Bank, Mr Kamail Mo­hammed Ismail, said the era where unions only bargained for increased salaries and improved conditions of growth of their institutions.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO

